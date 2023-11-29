Beastars Creator Shares Update on Anime's Final Season

Beastars' anime is currently in the works on a third and final season of the series, and the original creator behind it all has shared a new update on how that production is going! Paru Itagaki's original manga series became a highly successful anime with Studio Orange, and the first two seasons were such a hit that it was announced that the anime would be returning for a third season. Unfortunately for many fans, Beastars Season 3 was also confirmed to be the final slate of episodes planned for the series. Currently scheduled for a release some time next year, we've finally gotten a new update.

Beastars Final Season has been in the works for a release in 2024, but has yet to announce any concrete release date details beyond this. But series creator Paru Itagaki revealed in a recent update with fans on social media that they attended a production meeting and were so excited by what they saw that they had to sketch Louis and Legoshi to celebrate, "I went to a BEASTARS anime meeting the other day and was so excited that I wanted to draw together for the first time in a long time! I can't say much about it yet, but look forward to the final season! Stay tuned for more news."

Paru Itagaki 🗣️: I went to a BEASTARS anime meeting the other day and was so excited that I wanted to draw together for the first time in a long time! 🐺🫎 I can't say much about it yet, but look forward to the final season!



Stay tuned for more news. https://t.co/b6GHc2uxzM — BEASTARS (@beastarsanime) November 28, 2023

What to Know for Beastars Season 3

Beastars Final Season will feature both Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi returning from the first two seasons of the anime as director and scriptwriter for Studio Orange. With Beastars' original manga ending its run some time ago, the anime will likely tackle the final moments from the manga before it all comes to an end when it finally releases. If you wanted to catch the anime for yourself, you can check out the first two seasons of Beastars now streaming on Netflix.

Beastars' manga is also available with Viz Media, and they tease the first volume as such, "One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?"

