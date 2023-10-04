Beastars Creator Celebrates the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in New Promo

For decades now, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been on top of things. The pizza-loving crimefighters are bonafide legends at this point, and the crew is back in the headlines thanks to their latest movie. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem debuted this year to high praise, and now the creator of Beastars is hyping the heroes with a special sketch.

As you can see, Paru Itagaki was tasked with giving the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle the perfect manga makeover. The promo showcases all of our favorite turtles in Itagaki's unmistakable style. Beastars readers will be thrilled with the impressive homage and honestly? We are really wanting to see a full-on TMNT x Beastars event now.

(Photo: Paru Itagaki)

The artwork shows just how intense the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could look in the Beastars Universe, after all. Itagaki's world has plenty of drama and action hiding under its surface. Often regaled as a darker take on Zootopia, Beastars would be an ideal place for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to fight crime, so maybe Itagaki can find a way to pull off a legit crossover.

As the turtles prepare to launch their newest film in Japan, Itagaki has their hands full elsewhere. Beastars may have ended its manga run in 2020, but the anime has a final season left to unleash. Following their work on Beastars, Itagaki has pursued a few short projects, but they just launched another full serial titled Sanda. For those who aren't finished with Beastars, you can brush up on the anime through Netflix ahead of its final season. So for more info on Itagaki's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, friendships maintain the fragile peace. Who among them will become a Beastar – a hero destined to lead in a society naturally rife with mistrust?

One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates... The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her...something else?"