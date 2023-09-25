Beastars Creator Announces Marriage With Gorgeous Photo

It seems like congratulations are in order for the creator of Beastars. After all, the beloved artist is celebrating a very special day. Itagaki Paru is now married, and the creator of Beastars is sharing their martial bliss with help from a gorgeous photoshoot.

The update comes from Itagaki as the bride posted a special photo from their wedding. As you can see below, the shot showcases Itagaki in a gorgeous lace dress that hugs their silhouette. Complete with lace cap sleeves, the wedding dress features a long train, and it appears the nuptials were held outside. The shot also shows Itagaki holding a bundle of flowers, but if we are being honest, the most noticeable thing in this photo is the bride's mask.

Beastars' mangaka, Itagaki Paru announces her marriage.



She is also the daughter of Keisuke Itagaki (Grappler Baki author). pic.twitter.com/RiuKtYXQeI — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) September 24, 2023

After all, it isn't every day you see a wedding with a masked bride. The shot shows Itagaki wearing a cartoony chicken mask that strangely works with her wedding ensemble. The mascot head has taken fans for a loop, but if you know Itagaki, then this chicken head will be familiar.

After all, Itagaki is protective of their privacy. The artist, like many other in Japan, prefer to keep their anonymity. As such, many top artists in Japan forego public appearances or only do so while masks. From Kohei Horikoshi to Yoko Taro, the trend is very popular, and Itagaki adheres to it herself. The mangaka touts this chicken mask whenever she makes appearances for work, so of course, Itagaki needed to bring it to her wedding for a few photos.

Of course, the Beastars fandom is wishing Itagaki all the best in her new era of life. It won't be long before the final season of Beastars goes live, and Itagaki is still working on their latest manga Sanda. If you are not familiar with Itagaki's work, you can always check out the Beastars anime online courtesy of Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, friendships maintain the fragile peace. Who among them will become a Beastar – a hero destined to lead in a society naturally rife with mistrust?

One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates... The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her...something else?"

