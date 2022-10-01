Beastars Creator Inks Special Art for Maneskin

For the Itagaki family, anime and manga appear to run in the bloodline, as Paru Itagaki is responsible for the popular franchise, Beastars, and her father, Keisuke, helped bring the world Baki The Grappler, with both anime series set to return in the future on Netflix. While Beastar's final anime season has been announced by the streaming service for a 2024 release, it's clear that the mangaka responsible for Legosi and his world isn't done with the franchise as the mangaka recently drew crossover art with the Italian Rock Band known as Maneskin.

Beastars' manga came to a close in 2020, with Itagaki's anime adaptation arriving three years later in 2019. While the anime franchise obviously features characters that are somewhere between animal and human, the series remains deadly serious as the wolf Legosi fosters an unexpected relationship with the rabbit Haru while also attempting to discover who amongst his classmates is picking off innocent bystanders.

Maneskin took to their Official Twitter Account to both share the new artwork created by Beastars' mangaka, Paru Itagaki, along with a new video that features Paru Itagaki appearing wearing a giant chicken head to help sell the aesthetic of the universe that focuses on teenage animals struggling in a world of predator and prey:

In august we met Paru Itagaki in Tokyo, the coolest manga artist in Japan! Look what she did for us… We’re BEASTARS now! 🐺🐰 We truly looooove it! 🔥

ありがとう巴留先生💘@itaparu99 @Beastars_WC pic.twitter.com/IVo8cDjBMJ — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) September 29, 2022

The official description of the anthropomorphic murder mystery reads as such, for those who might not have had the opportunity to dive head first into Beastars:

"At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, friendships maintain the fragile peace. Who among them will become a Beastars – a hero destined to lead in a society naturally rife with mistrust? One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates... The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her...something else?"

An official release date for the Final Season has yet to be released by Netflix, though with its release window arriving in 2024, Legosi fans will be waiting for some time to see how Beastars comes to an end.

What do you think of this hilarious crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Beastars.