Beastars Confirms Final Season Release Window With New Poster

At this year's Anime Expo, Netflix has been revealing some major new projects when it comes to the anime world. Alongside releasing a new trailer and release date for the highly anticipated Pluto, along with a new trailer for the live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, the streaming service has dropped a release window for the world of Legosi and his fellow beasts. Beastars: The Final Season is coming to Netflix to bring to a close the anthropomorphic adventure.

Beastars began as a murder mystery from creator Peru Itagaki, the daughter of the creator of Baki The Grappler. As more layers of the series were revealed, Legosi and his fellow inhabitants of this dog-eat-dog world struggled with surviving as well as navigating their society's dark underbelly. Despite being a wolf, the protagonist found himself falling for the rabbit Haru which created quite the strange "Romeo and Juliet" dynamic in the story.

Beastars Final Season 2024

Netflix confirmed at its panel for this year's Anime Expo that 2024 would see the release of the final season of Beastars. Considering the passionate fan base that the franchise has accrued over the years, there will be some anime fans who will give the anime adaptation a teary goodbye next year. While there was a manga spin-off that was released via Beast Complex, no word has been released as to whether we'll see this side story animated.

BIG NEWS: the final season of BEASTARS is coming in 2024! #AX2023 pic.twitter.com/bd2cpLzdka — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 1, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the beastial series, here's the official description of the original manga from Viz Media, "At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, friendships maintain the fragile peace. Who among them will become a Beastars – a hero destined to lead in a society naturally rife with mistrust? One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates... The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her...something else?"

