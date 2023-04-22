Beavis And Butt-Head Season 2 Releases First Episode For Free

The boys are back in town. To celebrate 4/20, Paramount+ has brought back Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head for a second season. Releasing the first two episodes of the duo's dynamic return, the streaming service has released the first episode online for absolutely nothing. Here's how you can watch episode one of Beavis And Butt-Head's second season, where the pair find themselves in some truly strange scenarios. It's hard to deny that the animated characters that got their start on MTV haven't missed a beat.

This latest re-emergence of what might be MTV's most popular animated characters by far began with Paramount+ giving the duo their own animated movie. In Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe, the brain-dead teens found themselves headed to outer space, causing them to be transported into our modern era. Luckily, being in the present has some benefits as Beavis And Butt-Head are able to crack wise not just about music videos, but videos that flourish on the internet as well. Following a successful first season, Beavis And Butt-Head Season 2 has already seen them achieving tranquility, heading to the polls, going hunting, and visiting an elderly community.

Beavis And Butt-Head Make Their Comeback

In this first episode of the season 2 reboot, Butt-Head and Beavis become the perfect meditators thanks to the way that they think. Following their meeting with Buddha and several other residents of a new mental plane, the pair find themselves hilariously mistaking what happens at a polling location. It's clear that the two haven't missed a beat despite being absent from the airwaves for quite some time.

At present, there has been no word whether Beavis And Butt-Head will be renewed for a third season. Based on their status in the public zeitgeist, it might only be a matter of time before we learn whether the animated teens will make a comeback following season 2. With the series introducing new versions of Butt-Head And Beavis, who knows what the future will hold?

How have you felt about the boys' big comeback so far? Do you think Beavis And Butt-Head will get another movie in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of