Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Gets Season 2 Trailer

After becoming seminal figures in pop culture back in the '90s, Beavis and Butt-Head made their official return last year for an all-new series on Paramount+, with the second season of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head getting a new trailer that confirms the duo will be returning in a matter of weeks. While a lot in the world has changed since audiences first met the animated duo, the pair have remained stuck in the past, though the series itself has made some contemporary tweaks to help make for an experience that feels both fresh and familiar all at once. Check out the trailer for Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 below before it premieres on Paramount+ on April 20th.

In the second season of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, Beavis and Butt-Head triumphantly return as two guys who like things that are cool and don't like things that suck.

Created and voiced by writer, producer, and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge's 1992 short film "Frog Baseball," which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons, from March 8, 1993 to November 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show's popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton, and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

Paramount+ also hosts the critically acclaimed Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the 1996 classic movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as remastered versions of the classic series.

A signature component of the original series was to feature not only Beavis and Butt-Head's exploits, but also featured them providing commentary on music videos from popular artists of the time. With music videos no longer being so integral to the music industry, the series has seen the duo mocking everything from TikTok to ASMR videos, along with the occasional music critique.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on April 20th.

