Mike Judge's Beavis And Butthead Season 2 Arrives on Paramount+

The day has arrived for two of the crudest animated characters to make a comeback as Mike Judge's Beavis And Butthead returns for its second season. Landing on 4/20, the series has dropped two new episodes that bring viewers back to the duo's wild adventures that first began on MTV decades ago. With two feature-length films on their resume and countless animated episodes, Beavis And Butthead have become a household name who don't seem to be going anywhere any time soon.

Beavis And Butthead first premiered on MTV in 1993, but ironically enough, didn't get their start on their own television series. Instead, the dynamic duo arrived on MTV's Liquid Television, an anthology series that would premiere several animated shorts including Aeon Flux. Butthead and Beavis were able to gain notoriety not just thanks to sharing their commentary while watching some of the biggest music videos of the day, but thanks to their crude and sometimes dangerous exploits which surrounded them with humor and controversy. Beavis And Butthead Do America was the first film that was released focusing on the animated duo, though Paramount did recently give them a second in Beavis And Butthead Do The Universe.

Beavis And Butthead Return

With the arrival of Beavis And Butthead Do The Universe, the series took the opportunity to introduce new iterations of the crude teenagers. Showing us the dynamic duo as adults and also introducing us to the "smartest" version of the pair from an alternate reality, the new television series hasn't been shy about exploring new territory. While the entirety of the second season didn't drop on 4/20, expect new episodes to arrive on a weekly basis moving forward.

We know what you want this 420. #BeavisAndButtHead are back with an all-new season, streaming exclusively on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZRTocYKJGH — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 20, 2023

Thanks to returning to our modern era, Beavis and Butthead aren't just limited to cracking wise when it comes to watching music videos. The first season of the new series saw the two taking the opportunity to watch random internet videos, and it seems that this latest season is keeping true to this tradition. While a season 3 hasn't been confirmed as of yet, we wouldn't be surprised if Butthead and Beavis make a return in the future following the second season's conclusion.

