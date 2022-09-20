Beavis and Butthead Creator Making NPR Parody Animated Series In The Know for Peacock

Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill creator Mike Judge is about to skewer an entirely new domain — public radio. On Tuesday, Peacock announced that it has given a straight-to-series order for In the Know, the streamer's first adult animated comedy series. The show will be co-created and executive produced by Judge, his Silicon Valley collaborator Zach Woods, and Brandon Gardner. Judge and Woods are set to star. Alongside Judge, Greg Daniels (The Office) and Dustin Davis executive produce for Bandera Entertainment.

In In the Know, Lauren Caspian is NPR's third most popular host. He's a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He's also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren's show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.

"In the Know will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way" Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "We're excited to be working with the very best in the business in Mike, Greg, Zach and Brandon, and our partners at Universal Television."

"We're thrilled to be working on this unique and inventive series with such an accomplished team and can't wait for audiences to be In the Know," Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, echoed.

Some of Judge's most beloved series are experiencing a recent resurgence, ranging from revivals of Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, to a planned spinoff series for Daria.

"I mean, that was a wonderful show to work on," Daniels told ComicBook.com of King of the Hill in 2020. "Yeah, that would be a super fun reboot. I feel like that is easier to reboot because you can get all the characters and they all look the same. It would be something that you could decide what happens to them, and you wouldn't have to be going, 'Oh well, that guy's not available.' I mean, they're all available because they're cartoon characters."