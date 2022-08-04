Beavis And Butt-Head Comment on BTS in New Episodes

Beavis and Butt-head are back, with creator Mike Judge releasing new episodes on Paramount+. In the past, the chuckling duo would often make fun of music videos that would play on MTV, and while they have returned to make fun of music videos and YouTube videos alike, a familiar boy band has wandered into their sights. "Dynamite" by BTS was on the table for the two delinquents as two new episodes arrived on Paramount's streaming service earlier today.

The new clip not only saw the destructive duo making light of BTS, but it also took the opportunity to reveal that Beavis is such a fan of the K-Pop band that the fire-obsessed teenager even knows each name of the singers of the band:

Beavis And Butt-head's new series wasn't the first time we saw the two animated characters make a comeback in 2022, with this year also seeing the release of Beavis And Butt-head Do The Universe, which our own Nick Valdez offered his thoughts on:

"Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe feels like we're jumping right back into the original run of the series, but with the added layers of comedy and absurdity that come with reviving the two for the modern era. At the same time, however, mileage will vary from person to person. This is still very much Beavis and Butt-Head, and they have in no way really changed since we saw them last. There is more nuance to their character traits, like Beavis being the more lucid and emotionally vulnerable of the two (a welcome addition to the hints of clarity we saw from Beavis in the past), but you're still spending 90 minutes with the same doofuses at the end of the day."

Beavis And Butt-Head's first series debuted on MTV in 1992 and has been on and off throughout the years when it comes to seeing the two wreck havoc on everyone unfortunate enough to interact with them. Aside from making fun of BTS, the two teens also are seen as part of an Escape Room, trying to be beekeepers, and finding themselves in the unfortunate position of being trapped inside of a box.

What do you think of Beavis And Butt-Head's big comeback?