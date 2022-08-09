Berserk: 4-Foot Tall Guts Statue is on The Way

Berserk is back. 2022 saw friends of the deceased creator, Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, promising to bring the story of the Band of the Hawk to a close with the notes left by Kentaro Miura before his tragic passing. Now, a new massive statue of the Black Swordsman wearing his patented Berserker Armor is arriving from Prime One Studio, with the company having many numerous statues of both Guts, members of the Band of the Hawk, and the nefarious nightmares that spawned from the Godhand.

With new chapters of Berserk having hit recently, the world of the Band of the Hawk has gotten that much more perilous with the new chapters released by Mori and Gaga. As Griffith infiltrates Elfheim, being previously revealed to be the Moonlight Boy, the White Hawk has kidnapped Casca and left a very angry Nosferatu Zodd to fight against Guts as the magical environment is now under siege by the latest member of the Godhand. It will be interesting to see how this current series of events play out in the dark anime franchise and just what Miura had in store for the series as a result of the discussions and notes that the current writer and artists had in their possession for Berserk's end.

Prime One Studio unveiled the new look at this Guts statue from Berserk, with the statue standing around four feet tall and having a retail price of around $1,600 USD for those who are willing to add this expensive Black Swordsman figure to their anime collection:

(Photo: Prime One Studios)

The statue itself will begin shipping out, according to the studio, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and here's how the statue makers describe the Guts statue:

"The soul is inherited, the legend never ends. The long-awaited serialization of Berserk has been resumed by Koji Mori, who inherited the will of Kentaro Miura, and Studio Gaga. And here too, work was born in which Mr. Miura's soul resides. Guts, who possessed the armor of a berserker, finally appeared in a big size in its "liberated" form! The appearance of Guts wearing cursed armor has been lined up in the works of Prime 1 Studio so far. This time, in order to give a deeper modeling expression, a 1/3 scale figure with a total height of 121cm ..."

Will you be picking up this giant Guts statue? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Berserk.