Berserk Fan Animation Brings Lost Children Arc to Life

Berserk has had a number of anime adaptations in the past. The story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk has arrived on the small and silver screens to mixed results, though fan artists have tried their hand at bringing Kentaro Miura's dark epic to life. Now, a new video has arrived from a fan animator that sees one of the arcs of Berserk animated that never made its way onto the small screen in the "Lost Children Arc".

The world, unfortunately, lost a great artist when Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, passed. Luckily for fans waiting to see how the story of the Band of the Hawk would end, Miura's assistants in Studio Gaga and fellow manga writer Koji Mouri have vowed to continue the story to give it a proper conclusion. So far, a number of new chapters have landed under the eye of Gaga and Mouri, continuing the battle between Guts and Griffith, with the White Hawk infiltrating Elfheim and capturing Casca for unknown reasons. The series is inching toward its grand finale, and fans are continuing to speculate how Miura's series will come to an end after decades of storytelling.

Fan Animator Mark Reymer shared a new video that takes a crack at adapting the battle of the "Lost Children Arc" of Berserk, which saw the Black Swordsman attempting to strike down an apostle who took the appearance of a small child in Rosine and had some terrifying powers to boot:

While there has been no news when it comes to Berserk receiving a new anime series, the story of the Band of the Hawk is set to return later this year via a new release for the films covering the Golden Age Arc. Berserk: Memorial Edition is set to hit televisions in Japan later this year, breaking down the aforementioned trilogy of movies in Berserk: The Golden Age Arc 1 – The Egg of the King, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc 2 – The Battle for Doldrey, and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc 3 – The Advent respectively. While both the anime adaptation of the 1990s, the films, and the seasons that arrived in 2016 covered a good portion of stories from the world of Guts, there are plenty of battles that have yet to be animated.

What do you think of this new take on the dark world from Kentaro Miura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.