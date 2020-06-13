Berserk Art Depicts "Old Man Guts"

The manga for Berserk is entering the end game of Guts, Grifftih, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk, and while the medieval dark fantasy has shown the black swordsman have to go through some terrifying battles, a fan artist had imagined what the hardened protagonist might look like far into the future. Guts has live a terrible life, having to see the battlefield more times than he could count before the arrival of the demonic hordes created by the Godhand, and certainly if there is one character in the world of anime that deserves a happy ending, it's Guts.

Guts isn't an old man at present, most likely being in his late twenties, if not early thirties, but sometimes that is hard to believe considering the battle scars and hardened exterior of the former member of the Band of the Hawk. As the manga continues, there has been no news about a potential return to the world of anime, though there are certainly some rumors. The producers behind the popular anime series on Netflix, Castlevania, haven't been shy when it comes to expressing their love of the franchise of Berserk, noting that they'd love to take a crack at the dark anime story at some point down the line. Whether this will ever happen is a question for another day, but it's clear that the love of Berserk is held by many around the world!

Instagram Artist Vinsun316 put his talents to good use, depicting a version of Guts that is far older than the one we currently know, though we are crossing our fingers that the black swordsman is able to "retire" to a life free from battle and gain some much needed peace:

Berserk is looking to release a new chapter of its manga later this month, with the character of Skull Knight informing Guts that "his story is coming to an end". With the franchise having run for decades since the 1980s, so it's no surprise that fans are looking forward to seeing how the conflict between Guts and his former friend Griffith comes to an end!

What do you think of this depiction of Guts later down the line? Do you see the black swordsman living to his later years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the dark world of Berserk!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.