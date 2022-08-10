Berserk Anime Announces Special Memorial Re-Release Details

The world of Berserk is continuing to push the story of Guts and his brave allies in the pages of the manga following the passing of creator Kentaro Miura. While new chapters are being released regularly thanks to writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, the anime is set to return with the original trilogy of movies being re-created for the smaller screen. Berserk Memorial Edition will arrive later this year and has released new details for why fans of the Band of the Hawk should revisit this anime adaptation.

The three movies that re-told the story of the Golden Age Arc, Berserk: The Egg of the King, Berserk: The Battle for Doldrey, and Berserk: The Advent, took the opportunity to revisit the tale that was laid out in the first anime adaptation with a "fresh coat of paint". Starting from when Guts first met Griffith and concluding after the terrifying events of the Eclipse, the first two films were released in 2012, with the final film in the trilogy arriving in 2013. While, for the most part, the animation will be mostly footage from the movies, Studio 4C has promised that some new deleted material will be featured in this new Memorial Edition.

The Official Twitter Account for Berserk: Memorial Edition revealed that fans can expect the anime series to begin airing this October, while also confirming that a scene that had been originally deleted from the original films' releases, "Dream Bonfire", would also be shown during this series:

While no new anime series has been confirmed for Berserk, this resurgence of the original trilogy of films certainly has a number of fans feeling good about the chances for a new adaptation in the future. While both the original anime adaptation of the 90s and the 2016 Berserk series covered plenty of ground in Kentaro Miura's masterpiece, there is plenty of material that has yet to be covered in the realm of animation, especially with the series continuing past the tragic passing of the mangaka responsible for the series.

Berserk: Memorial Edition is also set to be a part of this year's Aniplex Online Fest, meaning there could be more news right around the corner.

