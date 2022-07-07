Berserk: New Chapter Spells Trouble For Casca

The final chapter of Berserk from Kentaro Miura ended on quite the cliffhanger, with the Moonlight Boy revealing himself to be none other than Griffith, the main antagonist of the series. With Miura's dear friends at Studio Gaga, and writer Koji Mori, continuing the story of the Band of the Hawk, the latest chapter of the dark manga gives readers a glimpse at the future of the series and it seems as though things aren't looking great for Casca, who had recently regained her sanity thanks to the magic of the mystical realm known as Elfheim.



Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Berserk, Chapter 367, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The latest installment of Berserk begins with Guts staring down Nosferatu Zodd, one of Griffith's strongest demonic soldiers who was also, ironically, the first demon that the two former members of the Band of the Hawk had ever confronted. Unlike Griffith who is attempting to forge his own kingdom, Zodd is simply looking for a worthy opponent, with the only two soldiers that have been able to keep up with the giant horned demon being Guts himself and the mysterious Skull Knight.

As the Black Swordsman attempts to hold his own once again, Griffith takes the opportunity to snag Casca from the hands of Guts' allies and escapes from Elfheim for a location unknown. The female soldier of the Band of the Hawk has come back to her sense, so it will definitely be interesting to see how she responds to Griffith now, following the traumatic events of the Eclipse that transformed his broken body into that of a member of the Godhand.

A definitive ending date for Berserk has yet to be revealed, though Koji Mori and Studio Gaga have gone on record that they received notes from Kentaro Miura before his passing with regards to a potential end for the story of Guts. While the anime community is obviously still mourning the loss of Miura, many have taken heart in knowing that his dear friends are looking to give followers of Berserk a grand finale for the series that first began in the 1980s.

