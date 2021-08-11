Berserk Chapter 364 Preview Surfaces Online

✖

The world of anime lost a legend when the news broke that the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed earlier this year of heart complications, but it seems as if the last chapter of the dark manga franchise, Chapter 363, was far from the last. With the publishers of the series, Young Animal, revealing that a new chapter was set to arrive later this year, a preview for the upcoming installment by Miura has found its way online, giving fans a glimpse into what could be the last time that we see Guts, Casca, and their fellow warriors.

In the previous chapter of Berserk's manga, readers had the opportunity to see a quiet moment for Guts and his friends, as they continue to figure out how they should move into the future as Griffith continues his plan to unite the world under one banner. With the Black Swordsman realizing that they've finally reached a point where things are actually going their way, seeing as how Casca's mind has been returned to her thanks to the fairies of Elfheim, as the Moonlight Boy made a shocking appearance on the final page of the latest installment. While the future of Berserk is anyone's guess, fans are beyond thankful that a new chapter is on the way.

Reddit User 7 Amanyss shared the preview for the upcoming chapter of Berserk's manga, which will see both Guts and Casca coming into contact with the Moonlight Boy, who may or may not be their son who was dramatically changed as a result of the terrifying events of the Eclipse:

Young Animal has yet to confirm whether or not the series will continue without Kentaro Miura, with many theorizing that the mangaka's assistants might be taking over for him to finish the epic journey of the members of the Band of the Hawk. With the publisher not confirming whether Berserk will continue, Young Animal has confirmed that they will eventually reveal an update as to the future of the beloved franchise. As the series as yet to reveal any new plans for an anime adaptation, Berserk fans are beyond interested when it comes to if the series will continue or if this upcoming chapter will be its last.

