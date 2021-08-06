Berserk Will Release A New Chapter This Fall

✖

The anime community is still mourning the loss of the legendary creator of the dark franchise known as Berserk, with Kentaro Miura passing due to health-related issue, and while the future of the manga series remains unclear, it seems as though the printed publication of Young Animal will be releasing a new chapter of the story next month. In an official statement earlier this summer, Young Animal stated that the future of the franchise has yet to be determined, with many wondering if Miura's assistants will finish the story that Kentaro started decades ago with the world of the Band of the Hawk.

The previous chapter of Berserk was thought of by many to be the last that Kentaro Miura had completed before his untimely passing, giving us a somber story of Guts, Casca, and their friends as they continue to take a breather in the land of Elfhelm. With the final page of the installment seeing the return of the Moonlight Boy approaching Guts, who may or may not be his father, fans might have a number of questions answered in this upcoming chapter that they thought might have never been addressed. Needless to say, plenty of Berserk fans will be excited to hear the news of this new chapter landing on September 10th.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared the major news that Young Animal would be printing a new chapter of Berserk next month, which will feature a booklet of "Messages to Kentaro Miura" and a poster that captures some of the best scenes of the manga that has become near and dear to many fans:

The 364th chapter, with color page, of "Berserk" will be publishing in the upcoming Young Animal issue 18/2021 out September, 10. In the same issue, will have : -A poster with the best scenes of the manga. -A booklet titled "Messages to KENTAROU MIURA" pic.twitter.com/7joBJOOXGC — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 6, 2021

Currently, there are no plans for a new anime series and/or feature-length films that will dive back into the world of Guts, Casca, and Griffith, though we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time before we see Berserk return to the small screen.

What do you think will take place in the new chapter coming next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.