Kentaro Miura, Creator of Berserk, Dies at 54
Berserk author Kentarou Miura has died at the age of 54. The Berserk Project account tweeted out some details this evening to inform the fans. Initial reports indicate that Miura passed due to an acute aortic dissection. People from all over are celebrating the life and work of Miura on social media already. Berserk has become a force in the world of Anime with a fanbase loyal enough to rival all kinds of shows. It cannot be overstated how much of an effect Miura had on the dark fantasy genre in this medium. So many programs that have premiered over the last decade have featured cues, oblique references, and outright homages to the themes and characters referenced in this work. Berserker Armor, Guts’ wild sword, Griffith in his totality and so much more are getting their flowers online right now.
【三浦建太郎先生 ご逝去の報】— ベルセルク公式ツイッター (@berserk_project) May 20, 2021
『ベルセルク』の作者である三浦建太郎先生が、2021年5月6日、急性大動脈解離のため、ご逝去されました。三浦先生の画業に最大の敬意と感謝を表しますとともに、心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
2021年5月20日 株式会社白泉社 ヤングアニマル編集部 pic.twitter.com/baBBo4J2kL
“[Report of the death of Professor Kentaro Miura] Dr. Kentaro Miura, the author of "Berserk", passed away on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. We would like to express our utmost respect and gratitude to Dr. Miura's painting work and pray for his soul. May 20, 2021 Hakusensha Co., Ltd. Young Animal Editorial Department,” the account wrote.
So sad
What a damn shame. Losing a talented & creative mind like this is always tragic.— AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) May 20, 2021
Got introduced to the Berserk manga not long out of highschool & watched the anime countless times.
Kentaro Miura's legacy will live on as his works continues to influence & entertain the world over. https://t.co/NMdo9yKxbX
Masterpiece
Berserk was the first anime I truly fell in love with. Still to this day it’s one of my favorite series and it had an enormous impact on my life. A masterpiece... that still isn’t finished.
This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/vdfMiUg6YG— Panda | Dr Alan (@DrAlanB) May 20, 2021
Straight up tragic
I'm in shock. Absolutely tragic news. https://t.co/pz827FVji3— Better Call Sha (@ShaKing807) May 20, 2021
So many emotions
RIP
crazy. rest in peace an amazing artist and storyteller. time for a reread... https://t.co/BEqnIgbKpt— yue (@yueko__) May 20, 2021
Just unreal
If you are, like me, devastated by the news that Miura-san has passed:— Dan Xinemesis (@the_ximenes) May 20, 2021
Let's not let it be lost on us that his work was about characters that, despite a ruthless and terrible world, chose to fight on. https://t.co/WkZVNEBqHc
What an impact
I may not know much or is a fan of Berserk, but I can't deny it had such a huge impact in the anime and manga community.
I hope this talented gineus rest in peace. We all will miss you, Miura-San. You had inspired 40 years of people to create amazing things. https://t.co/7UpIujwOc0— Professional Blair Simp (@KodenX993) May 20, 2021
One of the best
RIP Kentaro Miura. Author of one of the best manga that have ever existed. https://t.co/HVGGJzjnCW pic.twitter.com/EB4epHN1Tl— Pascal Blanché 🌎🍁 (@pascalblanche) May 20, 2021