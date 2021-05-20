Kentaro Miura, Creator of Berserk, Dies at 54

Berserk author Kentarou Miura has died at the age of 54. The Berserk Project account tweeted out some details this evening to inform the fans. Initial reports indicate that Miura passed due to an acute aortic dissection. People from all over are celebrating the life and work of Miura on social media already. Berserk has become a force in the world of Anime with a fanbase loyal enough to rival all kinds of shows. It cannot be overstated how much of an effect Miura had on the dark fantasy genre in this medium. So many programs that have premiered over the last decade have featured cues, oblique references, and outright homages to the themes and characters referenced in this work. Berserker Armor, Guts’ wild sword, Griffith in his totality and so much more are getting their flowers online right now.

“[Report of the death of Professor Kentaro Miura] Dr. Kentaro Miura, the author of "Berserk", passed away on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. We would like to express our utmost respect and gratitude to Dr. Miura's painting work and pray for his soul. May 20, 2021 Hakusensha Co., Ltd. Young Animal Editorial Department,” the account wrote.

