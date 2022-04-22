Berserk Cosplay Brings Guts' Terrifying Armor To Life

✖

Berserk is easily one of the most brutal manga series to ever be released, but it also happens to be one of the most introspective in following the life of Guts as the former mercenary attempts to carve out a life for himself while also seeking revenge against Griffith, his former best friend. Over the course of the series, Guts is given an ace up his sleeve in the form of the Berserker Armor, which comes with some serious side effects, as one cosplayer has brought the Black Swordsman's fit into the real world.

In the last chapter of Berserk's manga from Kentaro Miura, we were able to see the transformation of the Moonlight Boy into Griffith, with the mysterious young boy seemingly being both the White Hawk and, perhaps, the offspring of Guts and Casca. While the final installment from Miura might also be the last time that we see a new chapter released for Berserk, it works well at giving readers a conclusion to the Band of the Hawk, even if it's not the one that many were hoping for. While there has been the possibility of Miura's assistants creating new chapters for the dark manga series, Young Animal, the publishers of the manga, have been tight-lipped so far.

Instagram Cosplayer Sadae Cosplay shared this extremely impressive recreation of the Berserker Armor that allowed Guts to fight some truly powerful Apostles, but the protective shell would come with a heavy price, doing serious damage to the Black Swordsman's body throughout said battles:

Guts as a character spent the majority of the series of Berserk attempting to deal with his anger, while also struggling against both human and demon threats. With the Black Swordsman losing everything as a result of Griffith gaining his greatest wish thanks in part to the efforts of the horrifying Godhand, the dark anime fable certainly had its fair share of blood and guts, but it also saw some serious character development across the board and is rightly considered to be one of the greatest anime franchises.

