Berserk’s Black Swordsman Gets New Style From Major Marvel/DC Artist

The world of Berserk is one of the darkest in the history of anime, with the Black Swordsman Guts carving his way through demonic entities for a chance at revenge with his former best friend, Griffith. Though last year saw a heavy loss in the world of anime with Berserk’s creator Kentaro Miura passing, the influence of the anime franchise marches forward with a major artist for both Marvel and DC Comics taking the opportunity to lend his artistic talents to the protagonist of the bleak story.

Berserk first began in the 1980s with Miura spending decades telling the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk as they attempted to carve out a place for themselves in the world but eventually ran into quite the demonic speed bump. The dark anime franchise is considered to be one of the most brutal stories ever told, with Guts finding himself betrayed by his best friend Griffith and setting out on a journey of revenge following the loss of his fellow mercenaries. While Berserk might not continue with any new stories in the future, it’s clear that its influence continues to grow around the world.

One Reddit User was able to capture an image from a recent live stream from artist David Finch, who gave new life to the Black Swordsman Guts and the story that inspired countless other properties throughout the years including Final Fantasy, Dark Souls, Netflix’s Castlevania, and many more:

While the publishers of Berserk, Young Animal, have yet to divulge if the dark story will continue without Miura, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if we were to see another anime series released in the future. There hasn’t been any confirmation that Guts and the Band of the Hawk will be making a comeback any time soon, but there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be adapted to an anime, even taking into consideration the 2016 series which is quite controversial within the anime community.

What do you think of this new take on Guts from Berserk? What other anime characters would you love to see David Finch take a crack at?