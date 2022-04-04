Berserk’s Final Volume to Finally Release in English Thanks to Dark Horse

Berserk’s final volume following the tragic passing of series creator Kentaro Miura will be getting an official English language license release with Dark Horse Manga! The long running dark fantasy series remains one of the most notable manga releases of all time, but Miura tragically passed last Spring at the age of 54. While the final chapter of the series was able to be released thanks to the help of the creator’s staff, and publisher Hakusensha itself has been mulling over the potential future of the franchise, for all intents and purposes Berserk as a series is now officially complete.

Dark Horse has officially announced that they will be releasing the 41st and final volume of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk later this Fall outside of Japan. Scheduled to hit shelves starting on November 9th, Berserk‘s final volume will be in English for the very first time with a trade paperback release that includes a two-sided color poster insert. It’s the end of an era in the ways many fans certainly were not expecting (nor could even fathom), but at least now fans can own the finale for themselves soon. Dark Horse revealed the cover art for the final volume as well, and you can check it out below:

Berserk Volume 41 will arrive this November in English from Dark Horse Manga, featuring Miura-sensei's final work on the beloved series. Available for pre-order now, find more details about the volume here: https://t.co/fxPBxN0Bip#berserk #dhmanga pic.twitter.com/taP2tc8Tnz — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) April 4, 2022

Dark Horse does also mention that details for a potential Deluxe Edition for the final volume are currently unavailable at the time and will be revealed once they are available. They describe the final volume of Berserk as such, “Though released from the prison of her mind, Casca cannot escape reminders of the terrors she has experienced. And nothing triggers these harrowing memories more than Guts the Black Swordsman, who faced those same horrors in his relentless quest to see Casca healed. But could the reappearance of a strange, mute boy be the key to bringing peace to Casca’s troubled soul?”

Speaking about the final volume’s official English language release, President and founder of Dark Horse Comics, Mike Richardson stated the following, “It is with great pride that Dark Horse will release Miura-sensei’s last installment of his masterpiece, Berserk. His creativity and incredible storytelling are unmatched. And to be able to release his final work to his fans is an honor that cannot be understated.”

