Berserk Cosplay Unleashes The Black Swordsman

Berserk has continued despite the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. Writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga picked up the story from where Miura left off, focusing on a Black Swordsman that is struggling with once again losing the love of his life thanks to his former friend Griffith. While Guts is attempting to find himself in the face of the loss of Elfhlem and the odds being extremely stacked against him and his allies, cosplayers are continuing to portray the armor that is sure to return in a big way.

Guts' time in Berserk's history has been one of the most brutal and traumatic paths that any anime character in history has taken. Normally facing threats that were far above his abilities, the Black Swordsman would routinely find a way to cut through his opponents. Following the Golden Age Arc, Guts was eventually given the Berserker Armor, an impressively powerful suit of armor that allows him to fight on an even playing field with some of his world's strongest demons. While Guts has come a long way since he first joined the Band of the Hawk, he still has some horrendous foes to overcome if he is looking to get revenge on Griffith in the future.

Berserk's Berserker

While Berserk's manga is still going strong with its new creative team, the brutal anime franchise has yet to confirm if we will one day see the Band of the Hawk return with a new anime adaptation. In 2017, the latest CG-animated Berserk came to an end following its second season. While the Berserk: Memorial Edition did bring back Guts to the small screen by re-creating the trilogy of films that covered the Golden Age Arc, there is plenty of manga material that has yet to hit the small screen.

Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga are aiming to end Kentaro Miura's epic series, though the creative team has yet to confirm how many more chapters Berserk will release before Guts' swan song. While the stage continues to be set for the rematch between Guts and Griffith that has been decades in the making, there's sure to be plenty more brutality left in Berserk's history.

