Berserk Gives Guts His Own Adorable Nendoroid

The Black Swordsman known as Guts has been considered many things, but cute definitely isn't one of them. Berserk has seen the dark protagonist carving his way through humans and demons alike, hoping to get revenge against his former best friend Griffith. Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, creators Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have continued to follow the story of the Band of the Hawk, with the company Good Smile giving Guts his own adorable Nendoroid.

In recent chapters of Berserk's manga, the series hasn't pulled any punches when it comes to Guts' journey. Following the destruction of Elfhel, Casca was kidnapped by Griffith and his new twisted iteration of the Band of the Hawk. Truly, the Black Swordsman might have never reached a lower point, losing confidence in himself and the Dragon Slayer that has saved his life more times than Guts can count. While the new creators at the helm haven't confirmed how many more chapters the dark manga will have before it comes to a close, the creative minds have promised to end Guts' story in order to honor the memory of Kentaro Miura.

Berserk: An Unnervingly Adorable Guts

The Berserk Nendoroid will feature Guts sans his Berserker Armor in the aesthetic he dawned after the devastating events of the Eclipse. Hitting retail later this year, it will retail for around $60 USD from the company known as Good Smile. To learn more about this twisted adorable rendition of the Black Swordsman, check out the info below:

From "Berserk" comes a highly anticipated Nendoroid of Guts! Guts' Dragon Slayer sword and more are included for capturing all kinds of poses from the series in Nendoroid form. Preorder now!



Preorder: https://t.co/rmyS5wpxBm#berserk #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/fEz2U2ckMp — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) May 9, 2023

At present, Berserk has yet to reveal whether it will be making a comeback in the anime world. Following the recent release of Berserk: Memorial Edition, a series that repurposed the trilogy of feature-length films into a television show, fans crossed their fingers that the Band of the Hawk might have new animated adventures in the future. With there remaining plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be animated at this point, it's a surefire bet that we'll one day see Guts, his friends, and his enemies return to the small screen.

