Berserk Cosplay Introduces The Perfect Guts

Berserk has continued telling the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura. With writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga continuing the dark story thanks to notes, and discussions, from Miura himself, fans are waiting to see how the series will now come to a close. One fan has taken the opportunity to celebrate the Black Swordsman with cosplay that perfectly brings Guts to life, as the ultimate struggler continues to march forward on his quest for revenge against Griffith.

Before Miura's passing, Guts and Casca were encountering the Moonlight Boy in the magical land known as Elfhelm, with this locale chock full of elves, fairies, and a variety of other magical beings that were far from the likes of the demons known as the Apostles. Revealed to be none other than the villainous Griffith, the new writer and artists on the series have documented the fallout of the White Hawk unleashing his armies on the supernatural land as Guts finds himself unable to save Casca as she is kidnapped by the latest member of the Godhand. Needless to say, things continue to get darker in the world that sprung from the mind of Kentaro Miura.

Instagram Cosplayer Taryn took the opportunity to recreate the Black Swordsman in the real world, giving Guts his trusty Dragon Slayer while also saddling him with one of the behelits, the object that was created by the Godhand to choose their demonic Apostles along with future members of their group:

A new Berserk anime has yet to be announced following the 2016 anime series which has two seasons to its name. Luckily, the story of the Band of the Hawk is still returning to the small screen, as the trilogy of Berserk movies is being transformed into a television series dubbed the Berserk Memorial Edition. While the footage might not be completely new, the Memorial Edition will take the opportunity to release a deleted scene that no viewer had seen before.

