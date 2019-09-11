Berserk Creator Teases Series’ Approaching Climax

The story of Guts, Casca, and Griffith is seemingly nearing its conclusion! The wildly popular franchise that began in 1989 and has two anime series under its belt, along with a series of feature length films, has had its fair share of hiatuses during its manga run, but recently, creator Kentaro Miura set the record straight. The series itself will seemingly, knock on wood, have less breaks moving forward and Miura has stated that Berserk is heading toward its conclusion. As to when exactly the franchise will hit its swan song is yet to be seen, but this is re-assuring for fans who have waited some time to see the magical, medieval juggernaut wrap up.

Twitter User Nibellion shared the translated quote from Kentaro, with the website Natalie, where Miura shared that Berserk is “currently in its later stages” and teases that some big surprises are coming down the pike for fans of the long running franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kentaro Miura: BERSERK is “currently in the later stages of its overall story. Lot of shocking things coming up after the current arc.” Fully translated interview (talking about his work process, his new series Duranki and the switch to digital):https://t.co/DjJmIO0V5s pic.twitter.com/Ugz7oA7t4K — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 10, 2019

The story that is currently running in the Berserk manga follows Guts and his team as they attempt to bring Casca back from her hellish mindscape of madness. Luckily, while visiting the home of the elves, they managed to bring back her sanity, though her memories of the horrors of the Eclipse have returned as well, meaning that her current state of mind may be fleeting.

Griffith continues to amass an army of demons and humans alike, to usher the world into a new era of peace. With Guts still angling for revenge against Griffith for his sacrifice of the Band of the Hawk, a final fight between the two former friends is surely one of the biggest events that fans have looked forward to seeing in the finale of the franchise.

What do you think of the news that Berserk is in its final days? What do you think will happen to Guts and his band of comrades? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Band of the Hawk!

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.