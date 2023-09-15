Berserk Reveals New "Berserker Armor" S.H. Figurarts Figure

Berserk has recently announced that the manga following the Band of the Hawk is prepping for a new arc. With writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga continuing Guts' journey after the death of creator Kentaro Miura, many fans are debating as to whether or not this upcoming storyline will be the manga's last. Whether Berserk's end is nigh or not, S.H. Figuarts is honoring the brutal franchise by giving Guts in his Berserker Armor a figure of his own.

Throughout Guts' journey, the Black Swordsman has struggled in fighting against the demonic hordes known as Apostles and their leaders in the Godhand. More often than not, Guts will find himself being dealt some serious injuries as he attempts to have his sword do the talking for him in the face of these devilish threats. When he came across the Berserker armor, the mysterious suit would give Guts a major upgrade but would still do serious damage to his body during life-or-death battles. Despite the fact that the armor might cost him his life, the Black Swordsman continues to wield it as he attempts to end the life of his former friend Griffith.

The Berserker Armor Rises

A release date for the new Berserk figure has yet to be revealed, but S.H. FIguarts did unleash a new image to give fans an idea of what the Berserker Armor rendition will look like. Later this year, new S.H. Figuarts figures for both Guts and Griffith will arrive, retailing for around $99.99 USD, so it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility that this new figure will cost around the same. You can check out more on S.H. FIguarts website here.

(Photo: S.H. Figuarts)

When last we left Guts in his brutal manga series, he had once again lost the love of his life Casca thanks to being kidnapped by Griffith. With Guts now doubting whether he'll be able to cut his way out of this new problem, the Black Swordsman and his comrades have some new problems coming their way on their ship. While Berserk has revealed no news on whether a new anime adaptation is in the works, the series remains a fan favorite in the manga world.

Will you be adding this figure to your Band of the Hawk Collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.