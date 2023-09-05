Berserk Announces Manga Return Date

Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, passed prior to the conclusion of the Band of the Hawk's twisted tale. Looking to bring closure to Guts, Casca, Griffith, and their dark world, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have been routinely creating new manga chapters to introduce dark new tales into the series' resume. Taking a summer hiatus from the publication Young Animal, a new release date for Chapter 374 of Berserk has arrived online, letting manga fans know when Guts' story will continue.

When last we left Guts and his mish-mash of adventurers, things were once again looking dire for the Black Swordsman. While Guts had finally managed to bring back Casca's sanity thanks to the magic wielders of Elfhelm, the reunion was short-lived thanks to Griffith and his terrifying new Band of the Hawk launching an assault on the mystical locale. The supernatural beings that proved to be some of Guts' strongest allies to date were wiped from the Earth and Griffith took the opportunity to kidnap Casca, leaving the manga's hero struggling with what to do next. Doubting himself and his sword in the fight ahead, Berserk is continuing to lay the groundwork for the Griffith/Guts rematch that might bring the series to a close.

(Photo: Young Animal)

Berserk's Big Comeback

Berserk Chapter 374 will arrive in Young Animal on September 22nd, with Mouri and Gaga continuing to man the ship as the Black Swordsman once again finds himself on a sea-faring vessel. The next installment will also feature a color page to the story that sees Guts struggling with what to do next. As Griffith continues to amass power around the world, things continue to look quite dire for our dark heroes.

Following the Berserk: Memorial Edition, the dark series has yet to confirm if a new anime adaptation is on the horizon. Should the anime series continue, there are plenty of storylines from the manga that have yet to be brought to the small screen. Considering the popularity of the series, it might only be a matter of time before the Black Swordsman cuts his way into the anime world once again.

Are you hyped for Berserk's manga comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.

Via Manga Mogura RE