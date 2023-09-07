New Berserk Arc Announced

When Berserk's creator Kentaro Miura tragically passed, the anime world lost a titan in the manga industry. Luckily for fans, a year following his passing, Miura's friends decided to complete the series using notes left by the manga artist. Writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have been weaving new chapters that see Guts dealing with some serious issues, as Griffith and his new Band of the Hawk did some serious damage to our hero. With the manga set to return next month, the next chapter will usher in a new arc for the series.

This summer, Mori and Gaga have taken a hiatus when it comes to creating new chapters in this dark world. The creators have stated time and time again that they are looking to bring Miura's epic tale to an end to honor their friend. Using notes and discussions with Kentaro Miura, Kouji Mori and the Studio Gaga artists have shown Guts losing his allies in Elfhelm, Casca being kidnapped by Griffith, and the heroes currently on a boat that is under assault. Based on the current events, the next arc might just be the grand finale of the series as all roads are leading to the long-awaited rematch between Guts and Griffith.

Berserk's New Arc

The confirmation that Berserk would start a new arc arrived in the latest issue of Young Animal, the publication that has been printing the Band of the Hawk's story for quite some time. While details haven't arisen as to the name of the new arc or whether this will be the finale of the series, we're sure to learn more when the next chapter arrives in Japan next month on September 22nd.

The Berserk manga has been running for decades and thanks to this fact, there are quite a few stories that have yet to make their way to any anime adaptation. Following Berserk: Memorial Edition, the dark franchise hasn't confirmed if we'll see Guts and his comrades hitting the big or small screen any time soon. Considering the popularity of the series, it's most likely only a matter of time before we see Berserk return for a new anime.

Do you think Berserk's next arc will be its last? How do you want to see Guts' story come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.

