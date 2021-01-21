Berserk Fans Celebrate The Arrival Of The Latest Manga Chapter
Berserk fans are some of the most passionate when it comes to the world of anime, having followed the adventures of Guts and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk for years, and with the latest chapter of the series landing recently, fans are celebrating the next big chapter! With recent chapters hinting that the long-running dark fantasy epic is within its "end game", fans are taking note of the latest installments as more is revealed about the world of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the apostles that work beneath the terrifying Godhand!
What do you think of the latest chapter of Berserk? Do you think we'll see the finale of the long-running anime franchise within the next few years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk!
We're Seeing Stars
#Berserk363 !! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩— Ali Almuhanna (@AIMGamer) January 21, 2021
The Artwork Is Something To Behold
One thing I like about Miura going on hiatuses is that i'll usually forget how beautifully drawn and structured Berserk pages are, so when a new chapter drops it feels like I'm rediscovering a passion. Chapter 363 is no different pic.twitter.com/bSCb0Wnhop— Marcos Vinicius 🏊🏾♂️ (@313dota) January 21, 2021
Star Wars Reference
Hands down my favorite manga panel because of this in #Berserk363 . This is so stupidly good. pic.twitter.com/tIqSTOLCbj— リコ | Kelphelp (@KelphelpOG) January 21, 2021
Oh Yeah Indeed
Berserk Chapter 363 without spoilers pic.twitter.com/FeymgYgDdc— Jackson 🇭🇰 (@SirJack528) January 21, 2021
There's A Lot To Think About (Moonlight Boy Included)!
Been thinking about #Berserk363 pic.twitter.com/3X8oQEr4If— Ryan (@AyeClemmey) January 21, 2021
Stay Calm!
Berserk 363 Reaction pic.twitter.com/5TdmIQA166— Alex D. (@AIexDeI) January 21, 2021
It's Quite The Cliffhanger
IDK how late or early this is for berserk fans, but the end of 363 is like the 4th absolutely crazy lore cliffhanger in a row and IDK if my poor heart can take it.— Jiminator HS (@JiminatorHS) January 21, 2021
Who Isn't?
IN LOVE WITH HIM pic.twitter.com/ttdAPbUC60— ace | berserk 363 (@transguts) January 21, 2021
It Took Some By Surprise
YOOO WTF #Berserk363 JUST DROPPED AND I HAD NO FUCKING IDEA https://t.co/e4yAWi3qMz— Bizzie Bee 🐝 (@Anime_Bizz) January 21, 2021