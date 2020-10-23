Berserk Introduces A New God Hand

✖

The latest chapter of Berserk's manga has arrived and with it, we are given a new look into the origins of Skull Knight, the Berserker armor, as well as a brand new version of the main antagonists known as the God Hand! Since the arrival of the Eclipse that saw Griffith sacrificing the lives of his friends and comrades in arms within the Band of the Hawk, the god-like demonic figures have proved themselves to be so powerful that it seems impossible to ultimately defeat them. With Guts learning more about the origin of Skull Knight and the armor he now wears, it will be interesting to see where the series goes!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Berserk's manga, Chapter 362, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Following the return of Casca's mind within the land of the elves, Guts and his crew are making good use of the resources that are currently within their grasp. Coming into contact with Skull Knight, the current black swordsman is led to the blacksmith who was responsible for the creation of the Berserker Armor, the set of armor that Guts now wears that gives him insane levels of strength but also has the drawback of having him lose control of his psyche and fall deep into a state of rage.

(Photo: Young Animal )

As the blacksmith tells Guts, the armor gives the current protagonist of Berserk a look into a "bloody memory" that was held by the first person to wear the Berserker armor, which is clearly Skull Knight. As Guts recalls the creation of the armor, he sees a different version of the God Hand, with the only remaining member of Void still being the leader of the team.

The God Hand has been steeped in mystery outside of their insane levels of power that we've seen them exude so far, but the fact that there was an entirely different corps of members that made up this demonic ruling class has us interested to learn more about the demons that assisted Griffith in becoming the demon known as Femto.

What do you think of this new roster for the God Hand? Do you think we're nearing the end of Berserk's story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk!