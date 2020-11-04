Berserk's Black Swordsman Brought To Life By DC Comics' Jim Lee

✖

Berserk has been running for decades thanks to the stunning art work and story created by Kentaro Miura, and it seems as if one of DC Comics' most legendary artists has taken the opportunity to give us his own iteration of Guts in Jim Lee! Lee himself went from being a comic book artist to the publisher and chief creative officer of DC Comics, still taking the opportunity every once in awhile to test out his artistic skills with the roster of super heroes that has made the company famous, as well as anime characters such as the black swordsman of this dark fantasy epic!

Berserk doesn't currently have an anime series running, though the manga has been releasing new chapters from Miura throughout the year. With the latest chapters hinting that the long awaited conclusion of the battle between Guts and Griffith might be coming to an end, secrets are being revealed and long awaited moments are being given to fans at a steady clip! Though there is no set end date in sight for Berserk, the long running manga has definitely earned a much deserved rest.

Jim Lee shared his unique take on the black swordsman of Berserk via his Official Twitter Account, proving that the dark anime franchise still has numerous fans around the world that allows some of the biggest comic book artists in the world to try their hands at bringing to life Kentaro Miura's characters:

A new season for Berserk's anime hasn't been confirmed, but it's clear that there is still plenty of fans looking forward to once again seeing the Band of the Hawk make their glorious return to animation!

What do you think of Jim Lee's take on Guts from Berserk? Do you think we'll see a future anime series for the story of the Band of the Hawk revealed sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the black swordsman!