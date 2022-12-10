Berserk: Mysterious Countdown Announcement Revealed

Since the beginning of Berserk: Memorial Edition, a mysterious countdown has been ticking down, overlapping the "Egg of the King" on Berserk's official website. With many anime fans speculating that this timer might give fans news on a new anime adaptation, it would seem that the major release has hit the internet and it has yet to be seen whether fans of the Band of the Hawk will be happy with this confirmation or sad at the end of the day.

Berserk: Memorial Edition isn't quite a new anime series, taking most of its footage from the trilogy of films that were released while also releasing never-before-seen scenes from Studio 4C. With the series preparing to once again enter into the Eclipse, the dark moment that not only saw the destruction of the Band of the Hawk but also sparked the bitter hatred between Guts and Griffith, many fans believed that the timer might be counting down to one of the most pivotal moments of the series hitting the small screen once again. While many Band of the Hawk fans have been waiting on an announcement for a new anime project, it seems that they're going to have to wait that much longer following this announcement.

Berserk Box Set

Berserk: Memorial Edition's Official Twitter Account confirmed that the countdown was leading up to an announcement about the television series Blu-Ray and DVD set, which will hit the stands on March 29th of next year, with the anime franchise releasing a new key visual of Griffith as Femto to celebrate:

The last time that Berserk had hit the small screen prior to the Memorial Edition was the controversial 2016 series, which used computer-generated animation that many fans believed didn't come close to hitting the same heights as the art from Kentaro Miura. With the manga now continuing under Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga following the tragic passing of Miura, there is plenty of material from the printed story that has yet to be adapted to an anime.

What do you think of the big Berserk reveal? Do you think we'll ever see an anime adaptation digging into the stories that have yet to hit a screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.