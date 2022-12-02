Berserk Cosplay Genderbends The White Hawk Griffith

Berserk has had a big year in 2022, with the series returning to the anime world thanks to the anime show, Berserk: Memorial Edition, along with new chapters of the manga that have further explored Guts and his allies' lives following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. While the anime adaptation is effectively footage that we've already seen thanks to Berserk's trilogy of movies, it has helped bring the Band of the Hawk to the spotlight and one cosplayer has given a new twist on the White Hawk Griffith.

Griffith remains one of the most despised anime villains of all time, thanks in part to sacrificing his friends and family to the demonic Apostles, giving himself the power of the Godhand and laying the formation for him to create a kingdom of his own. Following this monumental betrayal, Guts has no love lost for Griffith and is still seeking revenge against the former leader of the Band of the Hawk. However, the idea of bringing down Femto of the Godhand is easier said than done, with Griffith now having some god-like powers that have helped him to form a new army that is made up of humans and apostles alike.

Band of Griffith

Instagram Cosplayer Nikoisplay shared this new take on Griffith, with the White Hawk wearing the armor that he has worn throughout the many battles that he has had as a part of both the original Band of the Hawk and the new formation of this army that Guts and his allies are hoping to bring down:

At present, there is a countdown taking place on Berserk's official website that will come to an end in about one week's time, with many Band of the Hawks' fans debating what this could mean for the future of the dark anime franchise. Many fans are making a prediction that this countdown might lead to the announcement of a new anime series, as there is plenty of material from Berserk's manga that has yet to hit the small screen.

