Berserk Fan Brings Guts Into The World Of The Witcher With Insane Mod

✖

The world of Berserk and the Witcher are quite similar, blending the mystical with the steel of swords as the protagonists of Geralt and Guts attempt to survive while slashing their way through enemies, and now, one fan has created an absolutely insane "mod" for the popular video game to place the Black Swordsman into the shoes of the legendary monster hunter. Though we have yet to hear if Guts will be returning to the small screen with any new seasons of the Berserk anime, the Witcher will be getting an anime of its own on Netflix along with a second season of its live action series!

The Witcher might be one of the biggest video game properties today, with the third game of the series shattering records when it comes to sales, Berserk is no slouch when it comes to the world of video games. Having first appeared on the Sega Dreamcast years back, a video game for the Black Swordsman was released on the Playstation 2, and recently, on the Playstation 3, 4, Playstation Vita, and PC with the all out brawl of a video game in Berserk: Band of the Hawk. Considering how the makers of the Netflix series of Castlevania have expressed their love of Guts and his friends, perhaps one day we'll see a brand new take on the anime series land on the streaming service!

Reddit User AssassinLord444 took the "skeleton" of Guts, the Black Swordsman of Berserk, and placed him in front of the steering wheel within the game of the Witcher 3, giving Geralt a rest using an incredible mod that changes the protagonist of the popular game:

"Mods" have long allowed players to make serious and insane changes to some of the biggest games that arrived on the PC, with fans creating code to change major aspects of some of their favorites. When thinking about the Witcher 3, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the changes that fans have made for the game using some ingenious programming that they have been able to incorporate into the latest installment of Geralt of Rivia's franchise.

Would you want to play this version of the Witcher 3 starring Guts from Berserk? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the anime worlds of magic and the supernatural!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.