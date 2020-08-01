Berserk & Sailor Moon Movies Coming To Funimation

When you think about two anime series that could not be more different, Berserk and Sailor Moon definitely fit the bill as the latter shojo series and the dark fantasy anime have very different stories but have something in common in that movies from each franchise are making their way to Funimation's streaming service! The movies specifically will be Sailor Moon R The Movie, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II The Battle For Doldrey, and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II The Advent, that are some of the best examples of anime from each franchise.

While there has been rumors about a new Berserk anime being released in the near future, the series continues to march on in the pages of the manga, which cannot be said for Sailor Moon at present. With the previous two seasons of Berserk being received with extremely mixed reviews, thanks in part to the often criticized computer graphics that were used, we aren't sure what the future holds for the dark franchise when it comes to the small screens. Sailor Moon, on the other hand, will be returning with a brand new movie that will be released in 2021, with Sailor Moon Eternal!

Funimation shared the announcement that next month, the streaming service will be welcoming these three anime films to their library that is already fit to bursting with anime series and movies that have gained notoriety throughout the years across the medium:

Get the 🍿 ready for a movie marathon. Sailor Moon R: The Movie and two Berserk films are coming to Funimation! 🌙🌑 https://t.co/nzBEOfdpeP pic.twitter.com/DDeajxihUg — Funimation (@FUNimation) August 1, 2020

Though a Berserk anime might not be in the cards for the near future, the creators behind the successful Castlevania animated series that is currently being aired on Netflix have time and time again expressed interest in diving into the dark world of Guts and the Band of the Hawk, which would definitely be something we wouldn't mind seeing down the road! Needless to say, we don't ever see a crossover between Berserk and Sailor Moon ever taking place outside of the world of fan art!

Will you be watching these Berserk and Sailor Moon movies when they arrive onto Funimation next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, the Sailor Scouts, and the Band of the Hawk!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.