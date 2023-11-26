Ranking the the Top-Selling Manga Titles of 2023

The end of the year is looking closer by the day, and of course, that means every industry is rounding up its successes. The manga industry is no exception as the field has been booming over the past few years. Now, it seems the team at Oricon has its final annual estimates available, and the numbers breakdown which manga titles sold the best in Japan this past year.

And for those curious, no – Chainsaw Man did not come in first. That honor with to a sports series this year and honestly? Blue Lock deserves all the praise.

That is right! Blue Lock came in first place with Oricon's 2023 yearly estimates. The hit series put out nearly 11 million copies between November 2022 and November 2023. Blue Lock took first place by a wide margin as the FIFA World Cup put a special spotlight on Blue Lock, and many have likened the series to hits like Haikyuu and Slam Dunk.

As for the top ten, some new and throwback series made the cut at Oricon. So if you want to read up on the sales, you can read find the list of top-selling titles below:

Blue Lock – 10.52 million

Jujutsu Kaisen – 8.54m

One Piece – 7.18m

Oshi no Ko – 5.40m

Chainsaw Man – 5.35m

Slam Dunk – 5.00m

Spy x Family – 4.32m

My Hero Academia – 3.52m

Tokyo Revengers – 3.21m

Kingdom – 3.19m



While the manga industry had some familiar faces pop up in Oricon's top ten list, the top 20 list is definitely broader. A slew of emerging series popped up like Do Not Say Mystery and even The Apothecary Diaries. So for those curious, you can read the rest of Oricon's victors of 2023 below:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End



That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime



The Apothecary Diaries



Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun



Kaiju No. 8



Do Not Say Mystery



Sakamoto Days



Mashle: Magic and Muscles



Aoashi



Detective Conan



Toliet-Bound Hanako-kun



My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999



Record of Ragnarok



Blue Box



Bocchi the Rock



What do you make of this 2023 sales breakdown? Have you checked out any of these manga series?