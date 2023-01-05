Blue Lock Promo Sets Up Midseason Premiere

Of the many anime adaptations that arrived last year, including the likes of Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and Lycoris Recoil, the biggest new anime series focused on sports is most likely Blue Lock. With the soccer anime taking a brutal approach in determining who will be the next generation of soccer superstars, the series is preparing to return and a new preview is giving fans a new look at the return of Yoichi Isagi and the other players who are putting everything on the line to make their football dreams come true.

Blue Lock's anime series arrived at the perfect time, as World Cup fever had taken the world by storm last year. The artist responsible for the soccer series, Yusuke Nomura, actually had a hand in the design of Japan's men's football team's uniforms, proving how influential the anime medium has become for the country. With the manga beginning in 2018 and continuing to release new chapters to this day, it looks like the anime adaptation will have plenty of material that is yet to be translated should it return for future seasons and/or movies.

Blue Lock Preview

Blue Lock's Second Cours will return this Saturday, January 7th, with a new preview giving anime fans a first look at images from the anime adaptation's return:

Preview of Saturday's episode of BLUELOCK 2nd Cour, Ready?! ⚽️



✨More: https://t.co/3R6bXihQB3 pic.twitter.com/YelKw2RkbJ — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 4, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the first cours of Blue Lock's premiere season, it can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing the following official description:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

What is your favorite sports anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Blue Lock.