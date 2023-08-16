Blue Lock Movie: Nagi Trailer, Poster Released

Are you ready to head back to the pitch? If so, you better keep an eye on Blue Lock these days. The hit anime brought its first season to a close this year after drumming up tons of chatter. Now, Blue Lock has a movie on the horizon, and we just got a first look at the feature film!

As you can see below, the first trailer for Blue Lock the Movie: Nagi is live. The clip puts out favorite soccer stars into action as they take to the pitch. A poster was also released for the Blue Lock's movie which puts Seishiro Nagi center field. We can see him standing next to Reo Mikage, and the pair look ready to duke it out on the field.

If you are not familiar with Blue Lock, well – you should brush up on the sports anime ASAP. The series made its debut in August 2018 under Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura. The ongoing series got a huge bump in popularity last year as the studio Eight Bit adapted Blue Lock for television. The hit anime wrapped back in March to solid acclaim, and a second season was announced shortly after the finally.

For those wanting to know more about Blue Lock, you can always watch the sports anime on Crunchyroll or Hulu. The Blue Lock manga is available through the K Manga app as well, so if you need more details on the thrilling series, you can read its official synopsis below:

(Photo: Eight Bit)

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock -- a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players -- is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!"

What do you think about this latest look at Blue Lock? Are you excited for the soccer anime to hit up theaters? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!