Blue Lock Season 2 and Movie Announced

For those Blue Lock anime fans hoping to see a Season 2, Blue Lock has announced that not only does the anime currently have plans in place for Season 2 but a new movie now in the works as well! Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga series has grown to a massive popularity over the past year thanks to not only Japan's recent success in the FIFA World Cup tournament, but the first season of the Blue Lock anime introducing the franchise to a whole new wave of fans. It's even gone as far as Blue Lock inspiring real tournaments.

With Blue Lock Episode 24 rounding out the two cour first season of the Blue Lock anime adaptation run, it was announced that the anime franchise already has some huge plans in place to continue with new materials! Blue Lock Season 2 has been announced to be in the works alongside a new feature film, Blue Lock -Episode Nagi-, based on the spin-off manga following Seishiro Nagi before he joins the Blue Lock program. Check out the teaser trailer for Blue Lock Season 2 and movie below:

How to Watch Blue Lock Season 2

Blue Lock Season 2 has yet to confirm its release window or date as of this initial announcement, and unfortunately the same goes for the new Blue Lock anime movie project. But that also means there is plenty of time to catch up with the events of Blue Lock's debut anime season, and you can find its entire run now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from Blue Lock, Crunchyroll teases the anime as such:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

