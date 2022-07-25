One Piece Tops New Poll Ranking the Shonen's Best Manga of All-Time

Over the decades, the manga industry has experienced some odd trends, but there is one genre that doesn't go out of style. Shonen series never fail to spark buzz when they go live, and some of the biggest anime series in the world began as humble shonen titles. And thanks to a big new poll, fans in Japan have ranked the best shonen manga of all time.

The update comes from Ranking.net over in Japan as the site recently polled visitors about their manga habits. With thousands of votes on hand and 119 pitched series, the results are in at last. When it comes to the top ten, there are some clear winners in this manga poll, and One Piece was given the top prize in the end.

So if you want to know how this vote shook out, you can check out the list below. The top ten picks are listed from first to last:

One Piece



Dragon Ball



Naruto



Hunter x Hunter



Haikyuu



Attack on Titan



Slam Dunk



Death Note



Assassination Classroom



Gintama



Looking at this list, you will notice immediately that these titles are mostly older, and they all have highly successful anime titles. One Piece is one of the oldest series listed alongside Slam Dunk, and all but one of these ranks come from Shueisha. Shonen Jump has a reputation for publishing the best of the best when it comes to manga, but Attack on Titan slipped through its fingers. Hajime Isayama's hit series was published through Kodansha, after all.

If you want to check out these titles for yourself, you can find any of Shueisha's titles through Viz Media stateside. As for Attack on Titan, the Kodansha manga can be read through Crunchyroll or Comixology digitally.

What do you think of this latest manga poll? Do you agree with its shonen ranking? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.