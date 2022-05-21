Shonen Jump Data Charts When Its Best Manga Were Gifted Anime Adaptations

✖

Over the years, Weekly Shonen Jump has helped introduce some of the biggest anime franchises to anime fans, with the stories starting out in print and often making the leap to the medium of anime, hitting both the small and silver screens around the world. Now, one chart has done a deep dive when it comes to how many chapters of a series were released in Shonen Jump before they were given anime adaptations. The chart itself takes a look at the likes of My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Dr. Stone, and many more.

Weekly Shonen Jump has been a part of the anime world for decades, with the first issue of the manga collection arriving on August 1st, 1968. Since its initial appearance, Shueisha has branched out the publication into a number of other magazines that also collect different types of manga stories, including the likes of Monthly Shonen Jump, Weekly Young Jump, and Ultra Jump to name a few. With the regularly released magazine continuing to run some of the biggest stories in the realm of manga to this day, as well as continuously printing the chapters of the biggest manga series around, it doesn't seem as though Weekly Shonen Jump is going anywhere any time soon.

Twitter User Cer_Clover did a rundown of some of the making stories of Shonen Jump, revealing how many chapters it took for some of the publication's heavy hitters to get anime adaptations of their own, increasing the number of eyes on these action-packed stories across the board:

My Hero Academia – 65 Chapters

Haikyu – 80 Chapters

Dr. Stone – 83 Chapters

Jujutsu Kaisen – 85 Chapters

The Promised Neverland – 88 Chapters

Black Clover – 89 Chapters

Chainsaw Man – 97 Chapters

Demon Slayer: Kinetsu no Yaiba – 112 Chapters

Typically, when a manga series receives an anime adaptation, fans will help in skyrocketing sales of the original printed story, which most recently took place with the hit of the spring season, Spy x Family. With Wit Studio and CloverWorks bringing the anime adaptation to life earlier this year, the manga has now seen over eighteen million copies of its manga in circulation around the world. With this year set to see the arrival of Chainsaw Man and the return of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bleach, the sky is the limit for Shonen manga sales.

