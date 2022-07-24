Shonen Jump Creators and Staff Offer New Memorial to Yu-Gi-Oh's Kazuki Takahashi

Yu-Gi-Oh's original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi unfortunately passed away earlier this month, and the creators and staff at Shonen Jump and Shueisha's various magazines have offered a new memorial for the famed creator. It was shockingly announced earlier this month that Takahashi had died at the age of 60 following a terrible accident, and it had thus sparked a huge wave of love and support for the creator as the world mourned a major loss. It was especially tough for those at Shueisha who had worked with the creator most closely, and thus they got their chance to share their thoughts with the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Not only did Shueisha include a special message from all of their editorial departments for Kazuki Takahashi, but many of the creators offered their condolences as well. This included messages from the likes of One Piece's Eiichiro Oda, My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi, Mashle: Magic and Muscles' Hajime Komoto, and more. The official statement from Shueisha's editorial departments from Weekly Shonen Jump, V-Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the Shonen Jump+ app reads as follows:

"We regret to inform that Kazuki Takahashi, a manga artist who published many works in Jump magazines, has sadly passed away. The entire editorial staff at Shueisha is deeply saddened by this sudden news. His most representative masterpiece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, has fascinated children not only in Japan but all over the world, and has taught them how to overcome hard situations through dreams, hopes, and a strong spirit. We would like to express our most sincere gratitude to him for his incredible achievements and pray for his soul to peacefully rests."

"Yu-Gi-Oh! is a revolution of manga!! Fans will always continue to have fun in the world that Takahashi Sensei created. Rest in peace!" said One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda. My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi stated, "I'm in shock. Rest in peace, Takahashi Sensei." Mashle: Magic and Muscles creator Hajime Komoto shared, "I played Yu-Gi-Oh! constantly when I was a child. I truly hope that his journey is a peaceful one." And finally, Witch Watch creator Kenta Shinohara stated, "I was lost for words at the sudden news. Kazuki Takahashi Sensei, rest in peace."

