Chainsaw Man Part 2 Passes Shonen Jump Milestone with Debut

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter, and man – it feels good. The hit series returned yesterday with part two after creator Tatsuki Fujimoto closed the series back in 2020. Now, all eyes are on Chainsaw Man thanks to its new devil, and it seems chapter 98 has just about broken every record on Shonen Jump+ with its debut.

The whole thing got started yesterday when Chainsaw Man went live with its first chapter of part two. The manga made the move to Shonen Jump+ as the digital magazine now homes Fujimoto's work. Fans were quick to visit the site in Japan to binge the new chapter while fans worldwide went to Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. And just in Japan, the comeback has racked up more than 3.3 million views.

Shonen Jump+ definitely had some traffic jams as fans from across Japan rushed to read up on Chainsaw Man, and it is hard to blame them. The series has become one of the industry's biggest sellers in the last couple of years. In fact, the United States churns out stellar sales for the Fujimoto series, and the most recent BookScan data confirms as much. There was no way Chainsaw Man's comeback was going to fly under the radar. But even with its impressive numbers, there are two series still lording above the premiere of part two.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Part 2 Debuts with First Chapter: Read | Chainsaw Man: MAPPA Execs Address the Anime's Hype and Fan Expectations (Exclusive)

When it comes to Shonen Jump+ records, Chainsaw Man ranks third for most views in a 24 hour period. Lock Back and Takopi still reign supreme in first and second place respectively. Their final chapters drew in more than 3.3 million views upon their release. But if you give Fujimoto time, well – we're sure it won't take long for Chainsaw Man to overtake those records.

Are you surprised by the success of Chainsaw Man's comeback? Have you read up on part two yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.