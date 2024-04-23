Big Mouth Final Season Lands Release Window With New Poster

Netflix has released some hard hitting original animated series in recent years, including Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, Arcane, and Blue Eye Samurai. Action isn't the only genre that the streaming service focuses on with its animated efforts, as Big Mouth has been one of the most mind-bending comedies on Netflix to date. Garnering seven seasons and a spin-off series, season eight is slated to be the final hoorah for Big Mouth's cast, and here's when you can expect it to arrive.

Big Mouth focuses on a collection of young animated characters that are struggling with growing up, joined by their "hormone monsters" that are trying to assist them in navigating their early years. Whereas the main series mostly focuses on the young protagonists, the spin-off, Human Resources, takes a different approach in focusing on the world of the Hormone Monsters themselves. As the young protagonists have continued to grow up throughout the series, the upcoming eighth season seems like a good place to wrap the popular Netflix endeavor.

Big Mouth's Finale Arrives Next Year

Each year, the Annecy Film Festival helps to display some of the biggest animated projects on the horizon. Netflix is looking to make a splash at the summer event with quite a few series and movies that they are planning to release. Big Mouth is confirmed to be a part of the festival taking place this June and has confirmed that the final season will land in 2025. The event at the Film Festival will see stars Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the long-running animated series.

If you haven't jumped into any of the seasons of Big Mouth, here's how Netflix describes the surreal animated series, "Big Mouth follows the daily lives of a group of adolescents about to enter puberty. They find their lives turned around in a complex series of events, including when Andrew experiences a nightmare in which he grows up in an animated adult series. His two friends are along for the ride but begin to develop feelings for one another."

The upcoming Annecy Festival isn't just planning on having Big Mouth represent Netflix, the events will feature Ultraman: Rising, Zack Snyder's Twilight of The Gods, and Arcane Season 2 to name a few. Annecy also routinely features anime in its mix, so stick around for future updates on ComicBook.com for this summer's big animation event.