Megan Thee Stallion Debuts in Big Mouth Season 7 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Netflix is getting ready to release the seventh season of their hit animated series Big Mouth, and fans are excited about what's to come. The streaming service recently announced that Big Mouth would be ending with its upcoming eighth season and that they were ending its spinoff series Human Resources with its next season as well. Not much is known about what will happen in the next season of Big Mouth, but we now know that it will feature hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion. Netflix took to its Twitter account to release a new teaser for Big Mouth Season 7, which reveals Megan Thee Hormone and when the season will arrive on the streaming service.

You can check out the brand-new teaser for Big Mouth Season 7 below.

Big Mouth Season 7 Trailer

ATTENTION HOTTIES ❤️‍🔥 Megan Thee Hormone Monstress has arrived!!



😛 Big Mouth returns October 20 😛 pic.twitter.com/HytgfJO9Pv — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2023

What is Big Mouth about?

Fandom describes the series as follows, "Big Mouth follows the daily lives of a group of adolescents about to enter puberty. They find their lives turned around in a complex series of events, including wherein Andrew experiences a nightmare in which he grows up in an animated adult-series. His two friends are along for the ride but begin to develop feelings for one another."

Big Mouth was inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood and pokes fun of puberty. Big Mouth features an ensemble cast that includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jenny Slate.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right," Kroll said in a statement. "This seems like it will never end.'"

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details on the upcoming season of Big Mouth and Megan Thee Stallion as we learn them.

What do you think about the new trailer for Big Mouth Season 7? Are you excited to see the new seaosn when it arrives on the streaming service? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!