Big Mouth Launches New Lin-Manuel Miranda Song About Pubes

Big Mouth is back with a new season, and the show just dropped fans a big gift. After all, the show's seventh season has gone live, and its premiere did not hold back with its star power. This was made clear when Big Mouth showrunner Nick Kroll called up Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the creator of Hamilton agreed to ink a song for the series concerning pubic hair.

Oh yeah, you did read that right. Miranda was asked to create a song all about pubes, and the songwriter quickly put together the Spanish hit "Esperando Pelitos" which translates to "Waiting for Little Hairs" in English.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has written an original song about pubes for ‘BIG MOUTH’ Season 7. pic.twitter.com/EBW540QHmL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 22, 2023

According to Miranda, the songwriter says the track basically wrote itself. The track features Robin DeJesus as the lead vocalist while PJ Sin Suela, a Puerto Rican rapper, brings in some hooks. Both of these artists have ties to Miranda as DeJesus worked on Tick Tick Boom while Sin Suela featured on the track "Almost Like Praying", a charity track recorded by Miranda for Hurricane Maria relief.

As for Miranda's new single, "Esperando Pelitos" is surprisingly catchy. You can watch Big Mouth's debut of the single above. And if there is anyone in your life undergoing puberty, well – this song might just help them out.

If you are not familiar with Big Mouth, the animated comedy is all about awkward coming-of-age topics. Starring John Mulaney and Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth season seven is now live, and you can catch up with its new episodes on Hulu.

