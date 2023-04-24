Netflix Announces Final Seasons for Two Fan-Favorite Series

It's officially the end of an era for one of Netflix's animated hits. On Monday, the streamer announced that Big Mouth and its spinoff series, Human Resources, will both be ending. Big Mouth has been renewed for an eighth and final season on Netflix, ahead of the series' Season 7 premiere later this year. Human Resources, meanwhile, is set to end after its upcoming second season, which will premiere in the next few months. According to reporting, the eighth and final season of Big Mouth will wrap up both series, with Human Resources characters expected to premiere. With this Season 8 renewal, Big Mouth now becomes Netflix's longest-running scripted series, outside of Kids and Family programming.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right," series star and executive producer Nick Kroll said in a statement. "This seems like it will never end.'"

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion."

What is Big Mouth about?

Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood, Big Mouth is about the glorious nightmare that is puberty. It follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age.

The ensemble voice cast of Big Mouth includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jenny Slate.

What is Human Resources about?

Human Resources is a workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from Big Mouth, in which the monsters are assigned to a group of human adults as their representation of feelings.

Kroll and Rudolph both appear on the series, as well as Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

As mentioned above, Big Mouth and Human Resources will both return to Netflix at a later date.