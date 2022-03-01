Human Resources: Big Mouth Spinoff Trailer Released by Netflix

The world of Big Mouth on Netflix is expanding this month with the arrival of Human Resources. The new animated series takes a deeper look into the lives of the Monsters from Big Mouth, and what they’re up to when they’re not helping out hormonal teenagers. Set to debut on March 18th, Human Resources features several returning stars from Big Mouth, as well as a few big names that are joining the franchise for the very first time.

Fans of Big Mouth got their first look at what Human Resources has in store on Tuesday, as Netflix released the show’s official trailer online. You can check it out in the video below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Human Resources stars Big Mouth standouts Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph, along with Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and David Thewlis. The guest star lineup is loaded with massive names, including Helen Mirren, Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris O’Dowd, Harvey Guillen, Ali Wong, Janelle Monae, Mike Birbiglia, Tim Robinson, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, and Bobby Cannavale.

You can read the official synopsis for Human Resources below.

“From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast- including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others – Human Resources is not your normal day at the office.The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.”

Are you looking forward to Human Resources? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Human Resources arrives on Netflix on March 18th.