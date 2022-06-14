Birdgirl Shares First Look at Season 2 Premiere

✖

Birdgirl is finally gearing up for its return to Adult Swim with Season 2 of the animated series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by sharing the sneak peek at the new season's big premiere! The spin-off animated series picked up after the events of Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, and introduced fans to a whole new take on Birdgirl from that series. With this new sequel introducing Judy Ken Sebben to the business world her father used to manage, the series also brought in a whole "Birdteam" to help Judy in her times of need.

With the first season laying the groundwork for the kinds of wacky stories we'll see moving forward, Birdgirl Season 2 is set to premiere on June 19th with Adult Swim and on HBO Max the next day. The cast from the first season will be returning, and guest stars for the second includes the likes of Andy Daly, Julie Dove, Marc Evan Jackson, Toks Olagundoye, Paul F. Tompkins, DaVine Joy Randolph, Mae Whitman, and more. To celebrate the new season's premiere, Adult Swim has shared the first look at Birdgirl's Season 2 premiere that teases Judy's misunderstanding of one of her childhood toys. Check it out below:

As for what to expect from the new season when it hits, Adult Swim officially teases Birdgirl Season 2 as such, "In season two of Birdgirl, the Birdteam is back and still not learning from their mistakes. Judy Ken Sebben and the Birdteam attempt to navigate the troubles of modern corporations, tackling everything from ethics in new tech, to cancel culture and rejuvenating skin sack health fads. Will they fail? Spectacularly! But sometimes it's not about the solutions we come up with, it's about the new problems we make along the way."

If you wanted to catch up before the new season hits, you can now find Birdgirl streaming on HBO Max. The series is officially described as such, "In Birdgirl, 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherits her father's company, which would be great if that company weren't built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices that, on a good day, involves clearing redwood forests or operating for-profit children's hospitals. From the halls of the company headquarters, she assembles the ragtag, non-overtime earning Birdteam. Together, they try to undo all the luridly dangerous decisions of the generation before or contain the havoc of one of their own "world-saving" products gone bad."

