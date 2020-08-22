The Rock's Black Adam vs Superman Tease Has Fans Freaking Out
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has worn many hats during his career, and he is getting ready to tackle his most important to date. The actor is set to play Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, and fans got a look at the film today thanks to DC FanDome. The exciting sneak-peek came courtesy of concept art showing off Johnson's character, but something the actor said during Black Adam's panel has got fans geeking out.
And what could it be? Well, it has to do with Henry Cavill. The beloved Superman actor has been quiet about his upcoming gigs in the franchise, but it seems Johnson is not going to rest until Cavill joins his film.
During the panel, Johnson called out some heroes in particular, and he sent a challenge out to the entire Justice League. He went on to say he wants nothing more for Black Adam to team up with heroes like Wonder Woman, and while a joint mission with Superman is a top priority for Johnson, he wants to fight the hero.
"The other part to this answer is, you know, I always thought that it might be cool to hang out with Superman. That would be cool right i mean we're kind of similar in terms of our powers, our strengths our speeds, because look at the end of the day you never know. Black Adam and Superman could become friends, or they won't," the actor said.
As you can see below, fans were keen on the comment as they're eager to see Black Adam expend some real power. A fight against Superman would do just the trick, and it would give Cavill space for an epic return. And as far as fans are concerned, such a cameo would take Black Adam and its DCEU mission to the next level.
Black Adam is scheduled for release on December 22, 2021.
What do you think about this showdown? Do you think Black Adam would be able to take down The Rock? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Give It Up
YO it sounds like @TheRock is super cryptically teasing Black Adam VS Superman in live action! GIVE IT TO US. Seeing The Rock and Henry Cavill going toe to toe would be SO dope. #BlackAdam— Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) August 22, 2020
A True Gift
The Rock just teased us with him fighting Superman. I swear to god if we get to see Henry Cavill and The rock go head to head this is going to be absolutely unbelievable!!!! #BlackAdam #DCFanDome— The Ginger Mexican (@carlosravey) August 22, 2020
Fight of the Century
I’m down to see The Rock V Henry Cavill.
I mean!! #BlackAdam V #Superman https://t.co/8O9Vi2MrF8— 🧸🌹Russell’𝙽𝚘𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚜’Madison #BeaFirefly🏳️🌈 (@RussellMadison_) August 22, 2020
Gimme Gimme Gimme
As the Rock was teasing Superman I thought we were about to see Cavill..#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/mAQ1TiUxRZ— ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) August 22, 2020
We Understand
The Rock is making it abundantly clear he wants to kick Henry Cavill’s a-s— Brian Costello (@BrianRCostello) August 22, 2020
Oh Yes
The Rock vs. Henry Cavill...OH MY pic.twitter.com/tLItlcQxlF— Veronique Medrano @ #DCFandome (@Veronique956) August 22, 2020
We Agree
Rock and Cavill locking up? I need to see it.— MattyGunner (@MattyGunner) August 22, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.